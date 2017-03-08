Free public transit workshops

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – Improving public transit in counties surrounding Indianapolis is the subject of three upcoming free workshops.

With the Marion County part of the Indy Connect plan moving forward, Indy Connect will put on interactive workshops to cover topics like principles of a good transit system, transit options, how new technologies fit into the mobility mix and how transit planning can affect planning for roads and bridges.

The workshops will be held in Greenwood, Carmel and Lawrence.

It costs nothing to attend the workshops, but registration is required.

For more information on Indy Connect, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...