Man found guilty in death of infant daughter

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – A man has been convicted in the beating death of his infant daughter.

Robierre McNeil has been found guilty of aggravated battery and neglect of a depend resulting in death of a two-month old child.

According to a release from the Bloomington Police Department, officers were initially called to the 100 block of South Curry Pike on May 29 of last year, regarding an unresponsive two-month-old

At the time, police said McNeil was watching his daughter while the child’s mother was at work.

McNeil told officers when he went to check on the baby later that afternoon and he found her unresponsive.

Th child was transported to IU Health Bloomington where she was later pronounced dead.

Detectives say autopsy results showed the child had two skull fractures.

McNeil denied knowing about the injuries.

McNeil’s sentencing is scheduled for April 10.

