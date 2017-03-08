Sen. Donnelly talks Republican proposal to replace ACA

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly says he’s not a fan of the proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act.

24-Hour News 8’s Phil Sanchez talked with Sen. Donnelly who had some strong words about the plan.

“It’s designed to start to dramatically reduce the amount of Hoosiers who have healthcare, for older citizens it makes healthcare more expensive,” said Donnelly. ” There’s also a question about significantly increasing the deficit.”

To hear more from Sen. Donnelly on the Republican plan to replace the ACA, click on the video.

