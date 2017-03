INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapport, the Indianapolis Colts are sending tight end Dwayne Allen to the New England Patriots.

Colts are trading TE Dwayne Allen to the Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

Source: The #Patriots are trading for #Colts TE Dwayne Allen. Wow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

Patriots traded a fourth-round pick to Colts for TE Dwayne Allen and a sixth-round pick, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

Schefter later reported that in exchange for Allen and a sixth-round pick the Patriots will send the Colts a fourth-found draft pick.

The proposed trade comes after the Colts resigned tight Jack Doyle.

