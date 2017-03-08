Work-from-home scam emails on the rise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Consumer Protection Division (CPD) of the Office of the Indiana Attorney General’s Office is warning Hoosiers about an increase in work-from-home scams.

According to the CPD, they have received several complaints in the past couple weeks about emails offering work-from-home positions. Officials say the emails advertise positions with flexible hours, paying $20-$24 an hour.

The emails reportedly ask for the recipient’s personal information, often including a link to a professional looking site. The CPD says a surefire way to tell if the email is a scam is if the purchase of specialized equipment is required, with the promise of reimbursement after the position begins.

If you receive such an email, you are advised not to respond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...