Arrest made in young nurse’s murder at Nashville condo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 24-year-old man was arrested in the killing of a young nurse inside her Wedgewood-Houston condo last week.

Christopher McLawhorn is now charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary in the death of Tiffany Ferguson.

Metro police made the announcement Wednesday night after Ferguson’s mother confirmed the arrest with WKRN, saying she’s extremely grateful to both police and everyone who turned in leads to help catch her daughter’s killer.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said McLawhorn was developed as a person of interest after the Feb. 28 death and located early Sunday morning.

McLawhorn, who was found at Third Avenue and Broadway around 4:40 a.m., was reportedly carrying two bottles of liquor and a small amount of weed at the time. He was arrested for misdemeanor drug possession.

Metro police say he denied any knowledge of Ferguson’s murder during an interview. However, based on evidence and witness statements, detectives believe McLawhorn is responsible for stabbing the 23-year-old nurse multiple times while burglarizing her apartment.

Police say he is considered to be homeless although he did stay with a friend from time to time on 14th Avenue North.

McLawhorn will be booked on the criminal homicide and burglary warrants later Wednesday night. His bond amount was not immediately known.

Ferguson was killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 28. Her roommate was woken up by her screams and called 911. Police say the roommate found the front door open and Ferguson was suffering from stab wounds. She died a short time later at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

