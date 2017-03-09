Father sentenced to 34 years behind bars in baby’s death

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man who pleaded guilty in the death of his daughter will spend more than 30 years in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Chad Giroux Jr. drove his 8-month-old daughter to the hospital in 2015 because she wasn’t breathing. Doctors determined the baby had been dead for at least 24 hours before they saw her.

Prosecutors say Giroux and Briley’s mother, Makenzie Schultz, decided not to report the death because Schultz “wanted alone time” with the child.

The couple was charged in June 2016 with 17 various counts. A grand jury indicted both parents on nine charges.

An autopsy indicated the baby died of asphyxiation.

Giroux was sentenced Thursday to 34 years in prison and one year with suspended supervised probation.

Schultz is scheduled for a jury trial on May 16.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...