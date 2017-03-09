Investigators relying on training and faith during Delphi murder case

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – Investigators are hoping for a break in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

It’s been more than three weeks since the girls were found dead near the Delphi Historic Trail.

The reward money is now more than $224,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Investigators are hoping for a crucial tip that could help solve this murder mystery.

Since launching the tip line, investigators received more than 11,000 tips in the murders of Abby and Libby.

“There’s a vetting process these tips go through to ensure we’re not getting duplicates, to ensure there are some merit behind the tip,” said Sgt. John Perrine, Indiana State Police. “But we want to encourage people to continue to submit those tips.”

24-Hour News 8 learned at a press conference Thursday morning, investigators cleared 2.000 tips and still have to assign 1,500 tips to investigators. But with each passing day, the speculation continues on social media.

“Spreading those unfactual rumors could be detrimental. It could slow the process,” said Sgt. Perrine. “We’re asking people if you see something on social media, if you hear something, make sure it comes from a reliable source.”

Investigators are still working around the clock trying to solve this case. They hope someone out there will recognize the suspect in the picture and the voice in the audio.

Both key pieces of evidence were taken from Libby’s phone. Investigators said this case has affected everyone on their team.

“This is emotional for all of us I can tell you that. It’s not easy,” said Sgt. Perrine. “A lot of people are putting in a lot of work into this and we’re hoping that the tip’s there and we’re going to find it.”

Pastor Ed Selvidge knows the feeling first hand seeing investigators day in and day out.

“As I speak to law enforcement, as I speak to deputies, as I speak to detectives, they give me the sense that if this was their child, they would want a police force, and they expressed to me, this could be my daughter, this could be my granddaughter and so they are determined to bring justice to a close.”

He said they are relying on their training and faith during this difficult time.

“Their attitude and their spirit are hard at work, we’re going to get this done,” he said. “Today is the day, their motto is today is the day, not hopefully it’s today, but today is the day.”

Pastor Selvidge has been the chaplain for law enforcement in town for about 17 years. He said he has never experienced a case like this, but knows together they’ll make it through.

“We have the best of the best that have come to solve this case and so they are here giving their all and counting on the grace of God to give them strength,” he said.

The chaplain said he attends every morning meeting with investigators and they begin every meeting with a prayer.

