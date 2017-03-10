Man sentenced to 55 years for 2015 murder, attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the man convicted of murder in a 2015 homicide has been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

On Friday, the prosecutor’s office announced that Julius Gordon was sentenced to 55 years.

Gordon, who was convicted in the March 2015 fatal shooting of John Kinsey Jr., was found guilty in February after a three-day trial.

Gordon was found guilty on all counts, including murder, felony murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

In March 2015, Kinsey’s body was discovered in a parked car on the city’s westside. The prosecutor’s office said Gordon shot and killed Kinsey during an attempted robbery.

Haley McKibben has also been charged in the case. She faces a conspiracy to commit robbery charge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...