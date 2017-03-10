Police: Man arrested after shooting woman in leg

TRI-LAKES, Ind. (WANE) – The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man Thursday night after shooting a woman in the leg, according to the department.

Police were called around 6 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting on the 3200 block of Colony Avenue in Tri-Lakes, on the southern edge of Round Lake.

According to officers, police arrived and learned a 44-year-old woman had already left. She was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. The woman said she had been struck in the leg by a bullet that ricocheted, according to the sheriff’s department.

Investigators said they learned Skyler Bosserman, age and location not provided, fired the gun.

Police said Bosserman was still at the home where the shooting took place and was taken to police headquarters for questioning. He has since been initially charged with criminal recklessness with a firearm, battery with a deadly weapon, and pointing a loaded firearm.

He is currently being held in the Whitley County Jail.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

