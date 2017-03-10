Teen found guilty of murder in apartment complex shooting, robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury issued a guilty verdict Thursday on multiple counts in the case of a teen on trial for a murder and robbery that that took place in the parking lot of a Fort Wayne apartment complex in August of 2016.

Kevin Hamilton was 17 when authorities charged him with two counts of murder and robbery for the fatal shooting of 18–year-old Brian Quintana in August in the parking lot of Woodbridge Apartments on Fort Wayne’s north side.

According to details from court documents, Hamilton and another juvenile, identified only as D.Y., had gone to the complex to meet Quintana to buy marijuana. Beforehand, D.Y. told Hamilton to bring a gun because Quintana had shorted him in past deals.

At the apartment complex, the three got into a car together. At some point, D.Y. and Quintana began to fight in the front seat, the affidavit said. At that point, D.Y. told Hamilton to shoot Quintana, the affidavit said.

Hamilton then opened fired and Hamilton and D.Y. fled. Police and medics found Quintana in the lot. He died from his injuries at a local hospital later.

D.Y. was not charged due to “insufficient evidence” according to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hamilton will be formally sentenced on April 11.

