TPD: Mom hits car, tries to leave son

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO) – A woman is behind bars after accused of hitting another person’s car several times and then trying to leave her child with the victim.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, it happened at 11 a.m. Thursday at the McDonald’s on 3rd and Walnut.

Police say Amber Torres, 24, hit another person’s vehicle several times. When Torres stopped next to the other vehicle, police say she took her son out of her car, while still in his car seat, and sat him on top of the victim’s car.

Police say Torres told the victim to take her son.

After an argument, police say Torres took back her son, got into her car and hit the victim’s car two more times; once in the McDonald’s parking lot and another time on Walnut, causing the victim’s car to strike another vehicle.

Police later located Torres at the Regency Inn and arrested her on charges of criminal recklessness, neglect of a dependent, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and operator never licensed.

