Indy favorite Peyton Manning back in town for charity gala

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Peyton Manning is back in Indianapolis tonight to help raise money for children.

Manning is hosting the 10th Annual Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent Celebration of Caring Gala, which took place Saturday night at the Indianapolis International Airport, with country star Lee Brice as the entertainment.

Since 2008, the gala has raised more than $9 million for projects such as the St. Vincent House, which will open later this year and provide housing for families of patients.

When asked about the gala, Manning had this to say:

Always had a real passion for trying to help out children, and the St. Vincent Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital team has been, and I’ve said this a number of times — one of the cooler teams I’ve ever been a part of. … Those are my fondest memories: my visits to the rooms, with the patient, with the child, often times with the parents.”

Manning also had the chance to present the 2017 True Hero Award to Charley Chisholm.

Chisholm, born premature and unable to breathe on her own, was diagnosed with a disorder that can result including heart defects and diminished immune function and required reconstructive surgery — performed at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. She recently celebrated her first birthday.

“Because of their vision and the partnerships Peyton and Ashley have created with so many members of the Indianapolis community, the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent has launched countless initiatives that are improving and saving the lives of children across our state and nation. In Peyton and Ashley, the children we serve at St. Vincent have found passionate friends and champions, and for that, we are immensely grateful,” said Jonathan Nalli, CEO of St. Vincent and senior vice president of Ascension Healthcare.

