1 hospitalized following camper explosion in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — One person is in the hospital tonight after suffering burns from a camper explosion in Lebanon.

It happened Sunday evening on Jackson Street near Indianapolis Avenue.

Authorities say a 42-year-old man was working on his camper when it exploded. Responders were initially concerned that fire would spread to the nearby house and car, but the blaze was contained.

The man has been taken to Eskenazi Hospital with second and third degree burns.

WISH-TV is sending a crew to the scene.

