WILBERFORCE, OH (WCMH) — Wilberforce University and Central State University are under a lockdown due to a report of gunshots nearby.

Central State University sent out an alert just before 9pm Monday.

Wilberforce University is also locked down.

CSU Alert: There is a report of gunfire on campus. The campus is officially on lockdown until further notice. — Central State Univ. (@CentralState87) March 14, 2017

Both campuses are located in Wilberforce, Ohio, east of Dayton.

No further information about the incident was released.

