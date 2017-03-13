Delphi trail task force explores ways to make paths safer

Related Coverage Changes coming to Delphi trails system

DELPHI, Ind (WISH) – A month after two Delphi teens vanished from a trail, a group met to discuss ways to make paths safer.

“That was one of the first things I thought about this morning waking up that it has been a month already,” Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julia Leahy said. “It’s sad, it’s very sad.”

A month ago, Abby Williams, and Libby German went missing. The girls were last seen on Delphi trails.

Their bodies found a day later. So far, no arrests have been made. As officers look for the suspect, neighbors aren’t waiting to improve safety.

“The whole goal was to bring the community input,” Delphi Community Development Director Jake Adams said. “To bring forward the ideas, how can we support our trails? How can we make them safer? And I think we achieved exactly what we wanted to do today.”

For an hour, the trail safety task force of the historic Delphi trails met at the Wabash, and Erie Canal Interpretive Center. The group discussed adding camera, mile markers, and signs to remove late night parking.

Local fundraisers have raised $1,000, but city officials said more is needed. “I just know that there’s no value on safety on trails,” Adams said. “Whatever that number is, whether it’s $2,000, or $800, we want our trails to be as safe possible, and we want the longevity of the trails as well.”

Chamber of commerce officials said the changes have to come quickly. Since the incident, there’s been a trail attendance spike.

“We have to figure out a way to take back our trails, and to let people know that they’re going to be safe,” Leahy said. “That they can come here and enjoy not only the trails, but the beautiful downtown.”

In the meantime, deputies are patrolling the trails. Until upgrades are made, they urge users to be cautious.

“Simply have a cell handy, and call 911,” Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said. “Call our office, and that way we can have our deputies respond.”

As for the investigation, deputies had nothing new to add Monday. However, following a news conference with German’s grandfather last week, Sheriff Leazenby said the phone lines lit up.

“There has been an increase in tips and leads,” Sheriff Leazenby said. “At this point, I’m so confident, as sheriff of this county, that we will resolve this. Obviously I can’t give a time on that, but I’m still confident.”

If you have any information regarding the Delphi case, call police at, 1-844-459-5786, or email, abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

