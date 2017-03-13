Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy; closing Indiana stores

(WISH) – An outdoor sports retailer is closing Indiana stores, and a new study reveals Indianapolis is becoming a good city for those looking for a job.

Jane King at the Nasdaq reports Gander Mountain, the nation’s largest chain of outdoors specialty stores, filed for bankruptcy and is closing stores.

The stores in Merrillville and Greenfield are among those that will be closed in Indiana.

Outdoor and sporting goods stores have been struggling lately.

In other business headlines from Jane King at the Nasdaq, Indianapolis has a good mix for job seekers.

Glassdoor says the city is the 16th best city in the nation for jobs.

The firm says nearly 39,000 jobs are open in San Antonio right now. Those pay a median base salary of 56,000.

For more business headlines from Jane King at the Nasdaq, watch Daybreak Monday through Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...