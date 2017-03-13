JCC shows resilience after two bomb threats in two weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Jewish Community Center on the city’s northwest side is back open following a bomb threat this weekend.

The threat closed the center for about 30 minutes Sunday afternoon.

Officials are now reviewing their security with law enforcement.

This is the second bomb threat called in to the JCC in two weeks. The first was a hoax, just like Sunday’s, but they’re taking them seriously.

Leaders at the JCC are working with the FBI, Homeland Security and IMPD on their security measures.

Meanwhile, the people who work there every day say they won’t be deterred.

“While there might be some fear, it’s not going to keep me from doing my job or going back in there and teaching the kids,” said Paige Robinson who teaches dance at the center. “It’s really sad there are sick people doing this.”

Robinson says she got a text from a student saying no one was being allowed in the building. She then was told to evacuate by a security guard.

She estimates there were hundreds in the building who were forced out.

“We train and we practice for any type of emergency regardless of what it is. It could be a power outage. It could be a tornado. In this case it’s a bomb threat and our staff are practiced and well-trained,” said Jon Shapiro who is in charge of membership at the center.

Officers guard the perimeter daily and there’s surveillance on the property. Many of the security measures were put in place post 9/11.

“Safety and security is the number one concern that we have,” said Shapiro.

The threat happened to be called in while people of Jewish faith were celebrating Purim, a holiday dedicated to their resiliency. They say that resolve is on display everyday.

“We’re going to continue to do what we do and continue to be a place for everybody to come and gather,” said Shapiro.

It includes security guards, surveillance cameras and keypad entry into the building.

Sunday, the entire building had to be evacuated while classes were going on.

While both threats were hoaxes, IMPD says they have to treat all of them seriously.

