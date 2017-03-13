Police arrest man after they say he shot his girlfriend in the head on the city’s south west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is behind bars suspected of shooting his girlfriend in the head. That woman is now fighting for her life.

It happened early Sunday morning on Timberland Way off of West High School Road on the city’s south west side. After the shooting, police say the man left the area. Police issued an alert to be on the lookout for him, calling him armed and dangerous.

Red and blue lights lit up Timberland Way. Officers combed through the area searching for clues at the home where 41-year-old Kristina White was shot in the head.

“She was actually inside and he was knocking on the door and, according to a witness, and shot her and then fled the area in a maroon vehicle,” said IMPD Captain Harold S. Turner.

Immediately, police alerted the public to be on the lookout for that vehicle and its driver; 43-year-old James Lawson, who they say is White’s boyfriend.

“That was really scary because I didn’t know if he was going to go out and hurt somebody else or come back and have some type of interaction with police,” said Jessica Conklin who lives nearby.

Not long after, however, Lawson returned to the scene where police arrested him. Investigators believe it all stemmed from an argument that went south.

“It was crazy because I didn’t know what was going on. Once I heard what happened, it was pretty scary,” said Conklin.

With the suspect behind bars, Conklin now shifts her focus from her safety to White’s well being.

“I hope that she recovers of course, and that she gets the help that she needs. I think the relationship that she was in with him wasn’t healthy or something that she shouldn’t have been in,” said Conklin.

EMS crews rushed White to Eskenazi Hospital. She is in critical condition but police said she was awake at the scene. Lawson faces a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

