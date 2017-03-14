(WISH) – It’s National Pi Day! March 14 is the one day of the year to celebrate the mathematical constant π.

Pi lovers can celebrate the day with lots of pie!

According to nationalcalendarday.com, you can celebrate the day by doing the following:

Eating a slice of pie

Pie eating contests

Discussing the significance of the number π

More recently watching Life of Pi

Finding 3.14 deals in as many version of π as possible. For example Half.com is offering 95 percent off the paperback of The Life of Pi. Think pizza Pi as much as dessert kind of deals on this day! Get punny Geeky Greek Pi inspired t-shirts deals. Find these and more at www.GoBankingRates.com



In addition, a local food magazine is teaming up with a bakery to give away free pies.

Representatives from Edible Indy and My Sugar Pie in Zionsville were on WISH-TV’s Indy Style Monday morning.

My Sugar Pie is giving away 314 hand pies. That starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 10:30 a.m.

Edible Indy is also going to pass out their new spring issue.

You can also join in the day by using the hashtag, #NationalPiDay to post on social media.

