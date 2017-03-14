Judge in Indiana gets probation for shoving police chief

DUNKIRK, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana city judge has been placed on probation for shoving a police chief who also is his nephew.

The (Muncie) Star Press reported Tuesday that 62-year-old Dunkirk City Court Judge Tommy Phillips II received a one-year suspended sentence Monday in Jay County Superior Court.

Phillips also will perform 100 hours of community service and must have no contact with Dunkirk Police Chief Dane Mumbower.

The newspaper reports that Phillips had pleaded guilty to battery against a public safety official. He was charged in Sept. after Mumbower was shoved during an August meeting at the Dunkirk police station.

Indiana’s Supreme Court later suspended Phillips.

