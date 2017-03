NEW YORK (WCMH) – MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says she has President Trump’s tax returns, and she plans to release them tonight.

Maddow tweeted shortly after 7:30 saying, “We’ve got Trump tax returns.”

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

The tweet does not say how her show obtained the tax returns. It also does not specify what years the tax returns cover.

During the campaign, President Trump said he would not release his tax returns while he was under audit by the IRS.

