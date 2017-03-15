New initiative in Muncie looks to reduce gun violence

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – A new initiative in Muncie is aimed at reducing gun violence.

City and county leaders are teaming up with members of faith-based communities.

The focus right now is three key objectives: Summer jobs for the youth, crisis intervention programs and positive community and police relations.

Present at the news conference was the Delaware County prosecutor and sheriff as well as Muncie’s mayor and police chief. They invited Indianapolis-based group the Ten Point Coalition, who have been training the local organization Enough is Enough. Enough is Enough is led by a former drug dealer, Marwin Strong. Enough is Enough walks the streets, talking to youth about a better path.

This initiative comes after Muncie saw three shooting deaths in less than two weeks of each other last month.

The prosecutor says Muncie isn’t seeing an uptick in murders. But, they’re trying to get ahead of the problem.

City and county leaders will continue to meet with members of the faith-based community in effort to combat crime.

