Job opening could make you the ‘Face of Fishers’

FISHERS, Ind (WISH) – The city of Fishers is searching for a new look, and it could be your face!

From the tech growth, Nickel Plate depot, and IKEA, there are a lot of changes in Fishers. Now, the city is announcing one more, with a unique job posting.

The description reads, “Are you the life of the party? The star of the show? Do you get excited being around people and helping others have fun?”

It’s a description for a job called the “face of Fishers.”

“I haven’t really heard much of another city doing that, really,” Fishers resident, Audra Seifert said. “I think it’s interesting.”

“Maybe a hockey mom would be a good fit for face of Fishers,” Fishers visitor, Mike Haigerty said. “I wouldn’t think that was a job, honestly, if I saw that in like the paper, “face of Fishers,” Fishers resident, Wendy Coleman said.

It is real, and you get paid, $12 an hour. Thing is, you must be a graduating high school student, or enrolled in college.

The title might be face of Fishers, but your mug isn’t what will get you paid. There are job responsibilities, including emceeing summer concerts, and taking photos and videos for the city’s social media pages.

Job duties aside, neighbors think the face would get extra attention. “Maybe they could cut the ribbon at the new IKEA,” Haigerty said.

“People would definitely know them and if you go to school with them you would definitely recognize them,” Seifert said.

With possible perks, the question now is, how many want the title, face of Fishers? “Definitely,” Coleman said. “Definitely. It’s something fun, and I get paid for it, why not?”

“Me? No,” Haigerty said. “I’m 53. I’m a middle-aged guy.”

There’s plenty of time to apply. The city is accepting applications for another three weeks. If you interested in the position, click here.

