Judge doesn’t extend order on new travel ban

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has ruled that his order blocking President Donald Trump’s original travel ban does not apply to the revised executive order.

Judge James Robart entered his ruling Thursday, one day after a federal judge in Hawaii blocked Trump’s new executive order that would’ve suspended new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and halted the U.S. refugee program.

Robart said his order last month blocking the original ban should not apply to the new one because there were enough differences between the two.

Robart noted that Washington and several other states have also asked him to block the revised ban. He said he would rule on that request later.

