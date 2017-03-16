Jury finds man guilty on several charges for robbery and battery of elderly couple

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A jury reached a verdict for a Lafayette man charged in a burglary last summer. While the jury found him guilty on most counts, he was found not guilty on two charges.

Joseph Burns, 24, was facing 14 charges. He is one of three men charged for the battery and robbery of a 76-year-old couple in their Lafayette home in August 2016.

Key witnesses spoke throughout the trial this week, including the couple and co-defendant Adam Smith. The jury came back with a verdict late Wednesday night.

They found Burns guilty of several charges, including burglary with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement and robbery resulting in bodily injury. He was found not guilty of pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license. Two other charges were withdrawn and dismissed.

Steven Burns II, Joseph’s brother, was sentenced to 70 years for his role in the crime.

Joseph Burns’ sentencing has been set for April 12.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...