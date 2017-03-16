Thermal imaging drone finds wanted suspect

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Noble County used a drone outfitted with thermal imaging technology to find – and ultimately arrest – a suspect on Wednesday.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the town of Albion. Officers found the suspect vehicle and reported that it made several traffic violations. Police then tried to pull the vehicle over but it sped off through the town, according to a report.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed at the intersection of River Road and County Road 100 North. Police said the driver then bailed from the vehicle and ran off.

To find the suspect, police used K-9s from the Avilla Police Department and Noble County Sheriff Department, as well as the sheriff department’s new aerial drone.

The suspect was spotted on the drone’s thermal imager and police responded to the area. Michael Jacobs of Wolf Lake was taken into custody on a charge of resisting arrest. Police said it’s Jacobs’ second resisting arrest charge in consecutive months.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...