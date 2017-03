INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds lined the streets of downtown Indianapolis to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

High school bands, floats, Catholic schools, Irish dancers, bagpipes and drum bands were all part of the celebration.

This is the 37th year for the parade.

A festival with Irish entertainment and food continues until 3 p.m. on Vermont Street.

More than 10,000 revelers are expected to take part in the downtown festivities.

