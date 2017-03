INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – While the green beer is flowing police officers are buys making sure drivers are staying safe.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department started roaming patrols at noon Friday and by 1:30, officers were already arresting impaired drivers.

Then at 6 p.m. IMPD stated DUI checkpoints.

Hamilton County is also conducting DUI checkpoints throughout the night and into the morning.

