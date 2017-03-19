Cubs fans come out in droves to see World Series trophy in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chicago Cubs fans came out in droves to catch a glimpse of the 2016 World Series trophy.

The Cubs trophy tour arrived in Indianapolis on Saturday with the franchise’s first championship trophy since 1908.

Some fans arrived as early as 6 a.m. at the Indianapolis Public Library to make sure they didn’t leave without a photo.

The trophy was on display for two hours, and as you might expect, it was a moment that can be best described as a dream come true.

Some were proud they’d be the first in the family to see it in person.

“A dream come true and it’s going to be fun to text my cousins who live down south who are die-hard Cubs fans that I’ll be the first one in the family to be with the trophy,” said Dave Sutton, a fan.

Another fan, Kyle, had to keep from claiming the trophy as his own: “My wife kept on telling me — she goes, ‘I’m gonna handcuff your hands so you don’t take off with the trophy.’ Because this thing is just a dream come true. I mean, it’s so real.”

A lively library crowd, indeed.

