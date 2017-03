INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Fallen Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz was remembered at the Statehouse Monday.

Koontz’s family, including his wife, were on hand for the emotional ceremony.

The House passed a resolution memorializing Deputy Koontz.

Howard County Sheriff Steve Rogers thanked the House for honoring Deputy Koontz, calling the outpouring of support extraordinary.

