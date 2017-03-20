Man arrested after police say he attempted to traffic narcotics into correctional facility

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) – A man was arrested last week after police say he brought narcotics into the Putnamville Correctional Facility for an inmate.

According to the Putnamville Correctional Facility, 23-year-old Shawn Bryant was arrested for level 5 felonies of attempted tracking with an inmate and possession of narcotics.

Bryant surrendered the narcotics after the Office of Investigations and Intelligence stopped and interrogated him upon entering the facility last Thursday.

“We take trafficking into our facility very serious and plan to prosecute to the fullest extent,” said Superintendent Brian Smith. “We are concerned the most for our fellow staff, visitors, and offenders staying safe and secure at all times.”

Bryant’s vehicle was searched and later impounded after additional narcotics were found inside. Additional charges and arrests are expected for the other drugs found inside his car and for those involved.

He is at the Putnam County Jail where he is held on a $10,000 cash bond.

