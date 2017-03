INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for a 2015 stabbing.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Bryan Frearman was sentenced to 35 years in the Indiana Department of Correction Monday.

Frearman had previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the July 2015 stabbing of his ex-boyfriend at a LA fitness.

Frearman stabbed the man in the back with a large kitchen knife and the fled the scene, being taking into custody by authorities shortly after.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...