Nearly $400K worth of drugs found during Putnam Co. traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Monday afternoon Putnam County traffic stop resulted in the discovery of nearly $400,000 worth of drugs.

According to the Indiana State Police, officers stopped a tractor-trailer just before 2 p.m. on I-70 near mile marker 41 for a routine compliance inspection.

Police said that during a conversation with the occupants, the trooper developed probable cause for a vehicle search and requested for additional ISP troopers.

Troopers found 609 marijuana edibles, 1,497 marijuana smoking devices, 456 ounces of marijuana syrup, seven pounds of marijuana plant, 400 controlled substance pills, and 20 fentanyl transdermal patches.

The driver, 24-year-old Christian Calmus of Phoenix, Arizona and the passenger, 34-year-old Sergo Guyumjian of Flushing, New York were taken to the Putnam County Jail. They were arrested on preliminary felony charges of dealing marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs.

