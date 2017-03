WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) – A 2-year-old child died Wednesday as a result of internal injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, 22-year-old Joshua Null faces a preliminary charge of murder.

Police responded to a call Wednesday morning that a 2-year-old child was not breathing. Shortly after first responders arrived, the child was dead.

Null is held in jail without bond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...