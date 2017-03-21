Fair Train operators propose alternative to Nickel Plate Trail

FISHERS, Ind (WISH) – As Hamilton County communities explore ripping tracks to make a trail, the train excursion operators are proposing an alternative.

Since last summer, the trains at the Indiana Transportation Museum (ITM) have sat still. ITM volunteer and board member John McNicholas gave 24-Hour News 8 a look at the grounds Tuesday.

A feature of the property is the passenger cars that took people from Fishers to the Indiana State Fair. In 2015, more than 10,000 took it, and the excursion generated $700,000. “It was a record year for both ridership and revenue,” McNicholas said.

This summer, the Hoosier Heritage Port Authority stopped trips over safety concerns. With no trains running, Fishers, Noblesville and Hamilton County leaders proposed a $9 million Nickel Plate Trail.

“When we survey our residents, trail cognitivity is one of the most popular things that they highlight as an amenity in our community,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said. “So we know that the need, and the demand is there to connect these trails in our community.”

Before the path happens, two meetings will take place. “We will be listening, gaining that feedback from the residents, and we’ll go from there,” Mayor Fadness said.

McNicolas and other ITM volunteers plan to take the mayor up on that. “We’re certainly hopeful that enough community support can actually sway the officials,” McNicholas said.

Instead of ripping out tracks, like ITM would to see rails next to the trails, which is already done in parts of Hamilton County, including here in Noblesville at the Riverwalk Depot.

Mayor Fadness disagrees. He said they would need 120 feet.

“We only have about 50 feet of rideaway in any given location,” Mayor Scott Fadness said. “Secondly, just anecdotally, having a two year old son, the idea of telling him when he’s five or six, to go ride his trike next to a large locomotive doesn’t generate a lot of comfort for me.”

McNicholas isn’t comfortable either seeing trains collect dust. “We believe rails with trails is a better option,” McNicholas said. “There is no need to rip up the rails.”

The second meeting will take place Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. at Noblesville City Hall. Mayor Fadness wasn’t able to attend Tuesday’s meeting due to a scheduling conflict. He does plan to review input.

Following this week’s meetings, Fishers, Noblesville, and Hamilton County will decide whether to pursue funding for the Nickel Plate Trail. If it happens, ITM said it’s considering shipping its trains to another location for excursions in another part of the state.

