Family escapes overnight fire on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sleeping family awoke in time to escape a fire on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters credit smoke alarms with alerting the family of three to a garage fire around 4 a.m. in the 7300 block of Johnson Road, near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

No people were hurt, but firefighters say two cats died in the flames.

Busy night for emergency crews

Two other fires also kept crews busy overnight.

The first happened at a house under construction in the 800 block of Tuxedo Street around 2:20 a.m. A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a possible shoulder injury, according to IFD. The flames caused $70.000 in damage.

A vacant double residence fire around 2:30 a.m. on Dearborn Street near Rural Street and New York Street left $35,000 in damage. No one was hurt.

