HIV positive Terre Haute woman arrested after sexual misconduct with a minor

Vigo County, IN (WTWO) – An HIV positive Terre Haute woman has been arrested after sexual misconduct with a minor and for hiding the status of her disease.

Indiana law requires carriers of AIDS, HIV, and/or Hepatitis B to warn sexual partners of their status and 21-year-old Lisa Custer did not provide these details when she allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old.

Custer is charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and one count of failure to warn-dangerous communicable disease carrier.

She is currently being held in the Vigo County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...