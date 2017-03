INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Noblesville Police Department needs help identifying the man wanted for bank robbery.

According to police, the robbery happened on Jan. 19 at 11:40 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 13165 Tegler Drive in Noblesville.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or 800-222-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...