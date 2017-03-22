7th grade boy returns home from hospital after suffering severe burns

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A DeKalb Middle School student, who was badly burned in October, is finally home. Brady’s clothes caught on fire while he was doing yard work last October. The accident resulted in burns over 65 percent of his body– from his knees to his neck.

Brady’s mother, Emily Prosser, said he spent 108 days in the burn unit at Riley Hospital and during the first 80 days of his stay, Brady was in a medically induced coma. He underwent more than a dozen surgeries and received daily blood and plasma transfusions. Brady spent his last few weeks at Riley in rehabilitation learning how to walk, talk, and eat again.

“134 days,” said Emily Prosser. “Here we are. Home again.”

His mother said the four and a half month stay was quite impressive considering doctors expected Brady to spend six months in a coma and a year in the hospital.

“He’s really progressing… even more quickly than what I would have anticipated,” Prosser said.

Some of that may be attributed to a special skin graft surgery. Prosser sad Brady was only the second child at Riley Hospital to have the ReCell skin graft done. Prosser said it has been done on adults but is still in the trial phase for children.

“They use Brady’s skin cells mixed with some enzymes and they spray it on,” she said.

Prosser said she is thankful for the community’s outpouring of support. People organized fundraisers for the family, blood drives, and silent auctions. Many offered prayers and well-wishes to Brady and his family, also.

“We had so many people coming up to us anonymously and people coming up to our doors with meals or with gift cards or hugs to tell us they’re glad we’re home,” Emily said.

For now, Brady has his mom do most of the talking but he wanted to say just one thing.

“I just want to tell all the people that helped thanks,” he said.

Brady is going to rehab four times a week at the DeKalb hospital while doing homeschooling. Prosser said his rehab will likely take up to two years to complete.

To follow and learn more about Brady’s journey, visit their Facebook page.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...