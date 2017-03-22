Mayor Hogsett discussing new effort to make Indy ‘cleaner, greener and more beautiful’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Mayor Joe Hogsett joined 24-Hour News 8’s studios Wednesday morning to discuss a new effort to make Indianapolis “cleaner, greener and more beautiful.” The initiative starts with Mayor Hogsett and a new commercial.

Hogsett told WISH-TV he will join community leaders and neighborhood advocates on Wednesday to announce the “It’s My City” Initiative.

The campaign is taking what Mayor Bill Hudnut did 40 years ago, challenging Indianapolis residents to “put litter in its place.”

Mayor Hudnut encouraged everyone to take part in cleaning up Indy, but also shaped today’s civic beautification efforts. Those efforts lead to the Clean City Committee, which is now known as “Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.”

The three-year campaign, “It’s My City” is led by the city of Indianapolis, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, and Eli Lilly.

Each year the campaign will focus on a new topic:

2017: The year of the clean; focusing on clean-ups in neighborhoods and an anti-littering campaign

2018: The year of the green; encouraging businesses, community partners, and residents to expand and invest in greenspaces

2019: The year of the beautiful; focusing on creative investment through art and nature

The “It’s My City” campaign will target business owners, individuals and neighborhoods, and schools.

The initiative “is about more than picking up litter and planting trees – it is ultimately about civic pride and what it means to be a good citizen of Indianapolis. Our hope, at the end of this three year campaign, is to see a city that is clean, green and beautiful – and full of citizens who are proud to call Indianapolis home,” said the mayor’s office.

Watch the full-interview above to learn more about the campaign.

