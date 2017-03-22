More than a month later, investigation continues in Delphi double murder case

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – The murders of two teenage girls in Delphi remains unsolved more than a month later.

Investigators searched a home and property last week just east of Delphi. Investigator said the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German were found by search volunteers on that property.

Investigators said anything taken from the property during the search will need to be analyzed and could take anywhere between four to six weeks to complete.

24-Hour News 8 talked with the attorney representing the property owner, identified as Ron Logan. Andrew Achey is representing Logan in an unrelated case. He said his client had no involvement with the crimes.

“I think it’s important for the law enforcement officials to be able to do their job and not leave any stone unturned and I think once they do that they will realize that Mr. Logan had nothing to do with this,” said Achey, attorney.

Achey said his client had a hearing Wednesday for an unrelated case.

“Well, it essentially means that we asked the court to set a bond or to let him go on some sort of community corrections program like home detention or work release prior to the fact finding or prior to the trial in the OWI probation violation,” he said.

The Carroll County Sheriff said for a short period of time they had to move Logan to a different jail for safety and security concerns. The sheriff said he’s now back in their custody and is being held for violating probation for the 2014 DUI case.

Achey said he talked with his client today, but could not share any part of that conversation.

“It’s all protected by attorney client privilege, but he’s holding his head high, like I said a few nights ago,” he said. “He’s holding his head high. He’s hopeful that this will be resolved soon and he hopes you know law enforcement officials are able to bring the person responsible for these crimes to justice.”

It’s been more than a month now and still no arrest in the murders of Williams and German.

Investigators received thousands of tips, talked to hundreds of people and searched around a dozen homes looking to rule people out.

“It’s just one of those things that you hope they can come and conclude it and figure out what happened,” said Robert McCoy, Delphi resident. “Catch this individual, I mean he’s a monster.”

Robert McCoy said he moved to Delphi about eight years ago.

He like many others in the community are hoping for an arrest and justice for the families.

“I never experienced this situation, but I can not imagine what these families are going through,” said McCoy. “They need closure. They need closure.”

Investigators said the reward money for anyone with information leading to an arrest is now more than $234,000 thousand dollars.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...