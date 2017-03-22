Navy sailor charged with rape of minor under age 13

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy sailor is facing eight felony charges in connection to an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor under the age of 13.

27-year-old Matthew McMeans is charged with aggravated sexual battery, rape and other charges.

McMeans is a sailor attached to the USS Bulkeley.

Court documents reveal the victim alerted Virginia Beach police to the alleged sexual abuse in January. The juvenile said the inappropriate contact began in May 2015 and continued through that summer.

Documents say earlier this year, McMeans contacted the juvenile through Facebook. He allegedly sent the minor inappropriate pictures, discussed their previous sexual contact and invited the juvenile to his house.

McMeans was arrested shortly after the reported incident, and according to a signed affidavit, he confirmed many of the details of the Facebook conversation while being interviewed by police.

