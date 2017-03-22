Police, family continue search for missing Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tips continue to pour in, five months after an Indianapolis woman went missing.

23-year-old Angie Barlow seemingly vanished during the early morning hours of Oct. 27, 2016 after working at a private party at an apartment complex on the northwest side. IMPD detectives are actively working the case.

Christina Kramer, Barlow’s mother, said police are looking into human trafficking in this case. They tell her they believe someone did cause her daughter to go missing, but who is responsible and what happened remains a mystery.

Kramer says the past five months have been excruciating.

“I mean it’s literally hell on earth,” Kramer said.

Barlow is about five feet tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. Her mother describes as beautiful, loving, and even a little stubborn.

“She’s just an amazing kid, somebody to have as a child,” Kramer said.

Kramer said it would be completely out-of-character for her daughter to run away from her life in Indianapolis and her family in Muncie. Barlow was known for always checking in with either Kramer or close friends often. Even her last known communication, a text message late on October 26, 2016, was letting her best friend know where she would be that night.

“Doing a private party at this address just in case I go missing lol.”

Kramer said she later learned her daughter may have been with a man she met at Club Rio where she worked as a dancer.

12 days after she went missing, police found her car, a blue Pontiac G6, more than 8 miles from the northwest side apartment complex Barlow was known to be at the night she went missing.

This week, 24-Hour News 8 found police documents including information on a tip about two people who may have been involved in Barlow’s disappearance. At one time police searched an apartment and later took DNA swabs, but no suspects have been named.

Police also took evidence from the car including a swab of blood that leads them to believe she may have been in the trunk and also reviewed surveillance video, according to documents.

“You just can’t even explain the feeling. It’s numb. It’s empty. And there’s a worry there, because you don’t know,” Kramer said.

Kramer said not a day goes by that she and Barlow’s father don’t think of their daughter. They actively are working with police on the case and hope someone will come forward with new information.

“I believe she’s out there somewhere and I believe she’s waiting on us to find her and I know she’s smart and I know she’ll do what she has to do to survive and I can’t help but believe that she’s out there waiting for us to come and find her,” Kramer said.

And if Angie Barlow is out there, her mother wants her to know she won’t give up looking.

“We love her and we miss her so much,” Kramer said.

You can always call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS with information and you can remain anonymous.

If you would like to support Barlow’s family as they continue to gather a reward fund for tips, you can attend a fundraiser on Sunday, March 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Bowl in Muncie.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...