Speedway names new town manager

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Speedway has a new town manager.

Jacob Blasdel, a former staffer in the Gov. Mitch Daniels administration, was appointed to the position Wednesday. He will begin the job on April 7.

Blasdel worked for the Indiana Finance Authority and the Office of Management and Budget under Daniels from 2008 to 2012.

Most recently he was with AES, the parent company of Indianapolis Power & Light, where he supported utility and power plant construction, budget forecasting and other financial logistics.

Blasdel graduated from DePauw University and received his MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

“The Town of Speedway has made tremendous progress in recent years, and I’m looking forward to leading the long-term strategic vision for how the town will continue to grow in a thoughtful and sustainable way,” Blasdel said. “I plan to learn from and listen to town residents and businesses about how to shape our future, as well as identify best practices to help us better deliver services to town residents.”

He and his wife moved to Speedway in 2012.

