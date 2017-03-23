Award winning activist will use part of wheelchair tour to honor Abby Williams, Libby German

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) – An award winning activist who has traveled thousands of miles across Indiana in a wheelchair to raise money for children’s organizations is on his latest tour.

Richard Propes started the “Tenderness Tour for Ryves” on Sunday in Terre Haute.

He will start the Thursday portion of his tour in Plainfield and will end it in Indianapolis on Friday.

The last mile of his tour will start at Canterbury Park near 54th and College and will be in memory of Abby Williams and Libby German, who he says much like him, were simply out enjoying an Indiana trail when they were murdered.

He will be joined by students from Bishop Chatard High School and will then join a rally and speak at the school.

Propes is a paraplegic and double amputee with spina bifida who is also a survivor of childhood abuse.

According to his website, since 1989, he has traveled nearly 4,000 miles to raise money for children’s organizations.

On his latest tour he hopes to raise enough money to provide a year’s worth of services for 12 kids at the Ryves Youth Center in Terre Haute.

To donate, click here.

