INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters are battling a fire on the city’s north side.

Crews responded to the 8700 block of Pemberton Circle around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

That’s near 86th Street and Ditch Road.

Indianapolis Fire Department and Pike Township trucks can be seen at the location.

WISH-TV has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more information is made available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...