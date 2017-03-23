IMPD searching for 3 males missing from group home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in their search for three missing males.

According to IMPD, officers were originally called to the 6500 block of McFarland Road just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

After arriving on scene, officers were told that 25-year-old Jacob Denny, 19-year-old David Booher and 18-year-old Andrew Lewis walked away from a group home.

All three subjects are described as having brown hair and being between 5′ 6″- 5’10” tall. Also, all three are said to have verbal and physically aggressive traits, suicidal tendencies, mood disorders, seizures and cannot make decisions on their own.

Police said the three were last spotted near the Hardee’s restaurant in the area of Southeastern Avenue and East Washington Street.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three subjects are asked to call 911 or Marion County Communications at 317-327-3811.

