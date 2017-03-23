New cancer center in Indy set to open in April

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 24-Hour News 8 got a look inside Community North Hospital’s new cancer center.

Crews broke ground on the three-story, 104,000-square-foot facility in October 2015.

The grand opening is scheduled for early April.

The $60 million project introduces some new technology and brings oncology services under one roof.

“And we also will provide services to patients with all specialties under one roof. Including medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology. In addition to that, we’re also bringing integrative medicine under this roof as well,” said Jianan Graybill, a radiation oncologist.

The facility’s design features lots of natural light, a healing garden and a chapel for patients.

