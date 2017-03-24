Controversy brews again over cold beer sales

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new round of controversy over which businesses can sell cold beer is brewing across the state.

For years, debates have been heard at the Statehouse over package liquor and convenience store sales.

Indiana gas station chain Ricker’s was given approval in early 2017 to sell cold beer in two of its locations that serve made-to-order food.

According to the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne, the stores in Sheridan and Columbus applied for the license under a law used by restaurants.

Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate President Pro Tem David Long have been outspoken since the license was grated to Ricker’s by the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

The Journal Gazette reported both lawmakers were preparing an amendment for legislation to likely take away the licenses.

Neither Bosma nor Long discredited Ricker’s for the company’s creativity. Instead, they have questioned the state’s regulatory body for its decision.

The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers released the following statement to 24-Hour News 8:

Ricker’s is flaunting longstanding Indiana public policy by choosing to thumb their nose at the Indiana General Assembly and the courts,” said Patrick Tamm, President and CEO of the Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers. “Per a decision upheld by the U.S District Court of Appeals, Indiana has a rational basis for prohibiting grocery and convenience stores from selling cold beer as they are substantially less regulated than an Indiana package liquor store. The Indiana General Assembly has never given permission for a gas station to sell hard liquor, beer and wine for both on premise consumption and carry out sales.

A hearing on the bill in question was scheduled in the state Senate for March 29.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...